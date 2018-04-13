BJP ministers in J&K were 'misled': Meenakshi Lekhi on Unnao, Kathua rape case

BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday said that a fair investigation was conducted in the Kathua murder and rape case. Lekhi alleged that Congress is playing dirty political games involving women and children.

"SIT was formed and six-seven people were arrested. Also, I would like to say it on record that the Jammu Bar Association president BS Slathia was the polling agent of Ghulam Nabi Azad ji," Lekhi said.

"Apart from Kathua and Unnao cases, there was another case in Assam's Naigon where a Class XII student was raped first and then burnt to death. Why no candle march for her," Lekhi told reporters.

She further alleged that this was Congress' plan all along: "...first shout 'minority minority', then 'Dalit Dalit', and now 'women women' and then try to somehow fix blame of state issues on the Centre. All this while ignoring the strict action being taken by state governments. Party (BJP) has already condemned this act, two individuals (BJP Jammu and Kashmir ministers) were mislead and misguided by people. Lesson to them is not to believe one side or the other and let the law take its course."

The Jammu city has been tense since the brutal rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl belonging to the nomadic Muslim Bakharwal community.

Earlier, HRD minister Smriti Irani said that the victim shouldn't be blamed. UP CM Yogi Adityanath had promised that the guilty would be punished, no matter how influential they were.

