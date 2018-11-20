BJP looking to get benefited by government scheme in MP and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

New Delhi, Nov 20: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heavily banking on some of the schemes of the Centre to counter anti-incumbency of 15 years in states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh however the BJP in general has instructed its workers to take it schemes to people. The are also try to connect with beneficiaries of every scheme that the government has started. But the most important among these schemes is Ayushman Bharat on which the government is banking on maximum.

Actually the government is issuing letter bearing name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed to every beneficiary of these two states however another poll-bound state Rajasthan could not take its benefit as the state signed the MoU just two days before elections was announced. Telengana has decided not to implement this scheme in the state.

As per the information provided by the government around 50 crore members of 10.75 crore families in the country will be benefited by this flagship scheme of the National Democratic Alliance government. Beneficiaries of these schemes are being made available free and cashless treatment. The BJP leaders are banking on the scheme launched by the Modi government that us also called Modicare. The scheme is being considered as the game changer in terms of electoral calculations for the BJP and its first test will be Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Looking at the beneficiaries, population of Chhattisgarh is around 2.50 crore out of that 1.80 crore are voters. Around 31.62 lakh families have been issued letters regarding Ayushman Bharat. On an average three voters per family, almost half of the voters will be benefited by this scheme. The population of Madhya Pradesh is 7.33 crore with 4.80 crore voters. Around 65.50 lakh families will be benefited by this scheme and one third of the voters will be benefited by it.

Around 2.3 lakh people have already benefited by this scheme across the country which was launched two months ago and its number is gradually increasing but the most important aspect of it is the letter being sent by the PM in which beneficiaries have been assured treatment worth Rs 5 lakh per family for free. These letters have already reached beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. But only results will be able to tell if this scheme worked for the BJP or not.