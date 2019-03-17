  • search
    BJP likely to drop Shatrughan Sinha in Patna Sahib, to field Ravi Shankar Prasad instead

    New Delhi, Mar 17: The BJP is set to drop sitting MP from Patna Sahib Shatrughan Sinha and he is likely to be replaced by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, sources said Saturday.

    Prasad's name was discussed in the BJP's central election committee here which was attended by party chief Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Shatrughan Sinha has been critical of the party's top leadership on several occasions in the past.

    Deliberations continued till late in the night and the name of Rajya Sabha MP R K Sinha was also discussed for the Patna Sahib seat.

    The meeting was also attended by other senior leaders, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and party's Bihar unit chief Nityanand Rai.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 12:44 [IST]
