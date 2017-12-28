BJP-led SDMC's proposal on display of 'non-veg' food sends political temperature soaring in Delhi

Citing hygiene and "sentiments of people" as the main reasons, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has ordered food stalls to not display non-vegetarian food and meat in the open.

The proposal, brought in the BJP-ruled SDMC, holds for "both raw and cooked meat" of all kinds, displayed by shop-owners right outside of their shops, said a PTI report. The proposal also reportedly states that the vegetarians feel uncomfortable due to the sight of meat being displayed in the open.

The proposal has sent the political temperaures in the national capital soaring. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Saurab Bhardwaj said that the BJP was trying to polarise the society.

"Kashmiri pandits, Dalits, Punjabis and many other Hindus are non-vegetarians...BJP wants that this proposal is opposed so that they can play around with the sentiments of people," he reportedly said.

Congress leader Abhishek Dutt said that the BJP was playing politics over vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods, adding that it was like interfering in the private lives of the people.

South Delhi is home to many eateries and restaurants selling meat products in areas including Hauz Khas, New Friends' Colony, Kamal Cinema in Safdarjung Green Park, Amar Colony Market near Lajpat Nagar. Display of skewered kebabs and shawarma is a common sight at eating joints selling meat in various parts of Delhi.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)