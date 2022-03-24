Was offered controversial Pegasus spyware for just Rs 25 crore, I rejected it: Mamata Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee, wife Rujira to appear before ED for questioning in connection with coal scam

Birbhum killings: 'Suspects will have to be hunted out, arrested,' says Mamata Banerjee

BJP lashes out at Mamata as she visits Birbhum village where 8 were burnt

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Birbhum, Mar 24: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she visited Bogtui village in Birbhum district where eight people were burnt alive earlier this week.

The BJP as well as Congress and other Opposition parties have been targeting Mamata over the brutal incident while stressing that law and order has collapsed completely in Bengal under Trinamool Congress' rule.

BJP has termed the gruesome killings of 8 persons in Birbhum district of West Bengal as revenge killings.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the whole country is concerned about this incident as it has shaken up humanity. He said the West Bengal government should have taken steps to prevent the incident.

Patra also termed the remarks of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue as insensitive and sought an apology from her.

Hitting out at Mamata, who visited the violence-hit village today, Patra said,"Sau hatyaein karwakar, Didi hajj ko chali (Didi is going for Hajj after getting 100 people murdered)."

Patra alleged that democracy is under greatest threat in West Bengal.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 15:56 [IST]