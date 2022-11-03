BJP Kapil Mishra recreates Shankar Mahadevan’s ‘Breathless’ to highlight Delhi’s pollution: Watch

New Delhi, Nov 03: The pollution in Delhi is unbearable. In view of this BJP leader Kapil Mishra has dropped a single, 'Breathless Delhi Useless CM.'

In this he recreated Shankar Mahadevan's song 'Breathless' while highlighting the plight of the people of Delhi. In the tweet, Mishra exposed the apathy of the Delhi government as well as the government in Punjab, both run by the Aam Aadmi Party.

There has been increased pollution due to stubble burning fires.

Breathless Delhi Useless CM : दिल्ली की उखड़ती हुई साँसों का एक एक सच इस विडियो में सुनिए : pic.twitter.com/u8e2TFuMNV — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) November 3, 2022

He goes on to say that the air pollution in Delhi has reached hazardous levels and residents are facing severe health issues. While the government of Delhi banned firecrackers for Diwali claiming it adds to pollution, it is now beyond doubt that crackers are not the reason for the pollution.

The farmers especially in Punjab which is ruled by the AAP continue to burn the stubble in the absence of any strict measures by the state government, he also said.

Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 10:56 [IST]