BJP issues 'Made in China' entry passes for party's national executive meet

A two-day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting held in the National Capital at the Talkatora Stadium on Sunday had entry passes 'Made in China'.

The National Executive meeting of the BJP was attended by over 13 Chief Ministers and over 1,400 legislators and 334 parliamentarians.

Earlier on Monday, Liz Mathew, associate editor with the Indian Express, posted the picture of an entry pass that had an inscription in English as well as Chinese. Hindi, which is touted by most of the BJP leaders as the national language, was missing. The passes have a 'Made in China' logo as well.

Liz on Twitter wrote,"This is the backside of entry pass for @BJP4India national executive meet. Made in China."

While some users said that it is fake news and asked,''why would BJP use Name-Post Unit format?. And BJP has better brains than to use Mandarin in their forms.''

Meanwhile, one of the users also shared a photo of similar card holder used in other BJP meetings.

It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had always stressed on 'Make in India' initiative which was launched by the Government of India in 2014 to encourage national as well as multi-national companies to manufacture their products in the country.

Amid the border standoff between India and China, Indians were told to boycott Chinese-made school stationery, other products and promote use of "swadeshi" products. .

