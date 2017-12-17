BJP-hired engineers may 'hack' EVMs, claims Hardik Patel

Just a day ahead of the counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly election, Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Sunday claimed that a group of software engineers was being hired to hack into the machines.

BJP has hired 140 software engineers to hack over 5,000 EVM machines during counting of votes. BJP will try to hack the source code of EVMs to manipulate the result, he alleged.

"There had been an attempt to hack EVMs in Visnagar, Radhanpur, Vav, and several Patel-dominated and tribal areas," he added.

He justified his claims about EVM tampering by saying that if a divine creation like the human body can be tampered with, so could an EVM.

This is not the first time that Hardik made such a charge against BJP. On Saturday, Hardik claimed that BJP will deliberately lose in Himachal Pradesh and win in Gujarat, in order to show the world that everything is fine with the EVMs.

However, Ahmedabad collector on Sunday rubbished all allegations made by Hardik Patel.

Ahmedabad collector, Avantika Singh said that if any clarification is to be issued than it will be issued by the Election Commission.

"These are baseless allegations. I don't think any clarification is needed. Even if any clarification is to be issued, it will be issued by the Election Commission," she added.

The voting for the two-phase Gujarat Assembly election ended on Thursday and counting of votes will be held on December 18.

OneIndia News