YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    BJP fields Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 14: The BJP on Monday named 12 more candidates for the Gujarat assembly polls, fielding Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

    Thakor, one of the faces of anti-BJP stir in the state during the 2017 polls, joined the BJP in 2019. He had won on the Congress ticket in 2017 but lost his Radhanpur seat in the subsequent bypoll in 2019.

    Alpesh Thakor
    Alpesh Thakor

    With the third list, the BJP has now named candidates for 178 seats for the polls to the 182-member state assembly polls.

    The state is scheduled to vote in two phases on December 1 and 5.

    Comments

    More ALPESH THAKOR News  

    Read more about:

    alpesh thakor gujarat assembly elections 2022

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X