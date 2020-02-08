BJP deploys over 1,500 of its workers on Delhi polling day

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed over 1,500 of its party workers in each assembly constituency. This has been done to ensure that the party wins by a huge margin.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had said on Friday that the party would win over 45 seats in the 70 member Delhi Assembly. The party is banking heavily on the rural, upper-middle-class and middle-class voters.

Our leaders have conducted rallies on a large scale. I myself undertook 74 rallies and public meetings. We have been able to expose the Aam Admi Party, Delhi BJP chief, Manoj Tiwari said.

Explained: Why Delhi Assembly Election is a vital one

Meanwhile, at least 10-15 party workers have been deployed near each polling booth in Delhi. This is to ensure that there is a massive turnout of the voters. Prior to this during the campaign, the party has campaigned at the grassroots levels. Shah too has campaigned extensively and has held nukkad or corner meetings too.