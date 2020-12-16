BJP delegation meets CEC, seeks deployment of central forces in Bengal

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has requested the Election Commission of India to deploy central police forces in West Bengal and enforce the model code of conduct.

The BJP said that this would avoid large scale political violence during the campaign ahead of the crucial 2021 West Bengal assembly elections. A delegation of the BJP from Bengal met with Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and cited discrepancies in the draft voters' list. The delegation alleged that the names of the dead had not been deleted.

"The BJP requests your intervention to ensure early deployment of CPF else the ruling Trinamool Congress, with the active support of West Bengal Police, will make campaign very difficult, resulting in widespread violence," the letter submitted to the CEC stated.

The BJP alleged that although its national president J P Nadda's convoy was attacked in full public glare during his visit to Diamond Harbour, the police did not act.

There have been political murders since the Lok Sabha elections and several BJP workers have been killed. They have got heightened in the past few months and the state police invariably deflect these as personal enmity and family feud and no action is taken, the BJP also alleged. All these make normal political activities very challenging, the delegation also alleged.