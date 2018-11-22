BJP and Congress field SC/ST candidates on general seats to win over community votes

New Delhi, Nov 22: Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have fielded candidates belonging to SC/ST communities on general seats in their efforts to manage different castes by their own attempt of new kind of social engineering. Both the political parties have fielded people belonging to reserve categories on unreserved seats. The reason behind this decision is to win over majority caste votes of the respective community.

However, people of general category expecting tickets from these constituencies are definitely disappointed. Despite anger of general category people over SC/ST Act, both the parties have not shied away from playing this game. Political parties always have pressure to give representation to every section of people. From Mahua Assembly constituency in Dausa district, the BJP denied ticket to sitting MLA to replace him with a ST candidate. The Congress has also changed its candidate. Ajay Bohra is the Congress candidate from this constituency.

The Congress has announced Murari Lal Meena as its candidate from Dausa who had lost 2013 elections. Dausa is a general seat. Murari Lal Meena has won 2008 election as the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate from Dausa. The BJP has fielded Asha Meena from Sawai Madhopur which is a general seat while Danish Abrar is in the fray once again. From Jahazpur Assembly constituency of Bhilwara district, the BJP has fielded a new face as Gopichand Meena. The Congress has its sitting MLA Dheeraj Gurjar from this seat. Both of them are against each for the first time.

The Congress has fielded Ruparam from Jaisalmer. The BJP has fielded Sanga Singh Bhati against him while from Pipalda Assembly constituency of Kota district Ram Narayan Meena has been made the candidate against whom BJP's Mamta Sharma is contesting. Kailash Meena of the Congress is contesting from the Manohar Thana seat of Jhalawad district where BJP's Govind Ranipuria is in the fray.