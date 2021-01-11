BJP chief JP Nadda on two-day visit to Assam; All set to address rally today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 11: BJP president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Assam from Monday during which he will address a rally in Silchar and attend a number of other party programmes. It is said that he will address the rally on Monday.

Nadda is also scheduled to attend a meeting with state party leadership, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The assembly poll in the northeastern state is likely to be held in April.

The BJP, that stormed to power in the state for the first time in 2016, is confident of keeping the throne after putting up an impressive show in recent local polls and also due to perceived feebleness in the ranks of main opposition Congress, more so after the death of its heavyweight and three-term chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

However, opposition parties hope to put the BJP on the defensive over a host of issues, including the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.