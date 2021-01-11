YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BJP chief JP Nadda on two-day visit to Assam; All set to address rally today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 11: BJP president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Assam from Monday during which he will address a rally in Silchar and attend a number of other party programmes. It is said that he will address the rally on Monday.

    jp nadda

    Nadda is also scheduled to attend a meeting with state party leadership, including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The assembly poll in the northeastern state is likely to be held in April.

    The BJP, that stormed to power in the state for the first time in 2016, is confident of keeping the throne after putting up an impressive show in recent local polls and also due to perceived feebleness in the ranks of main opposition Congress, more so after the death of its heavyweight and three-term chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

    India going ahead with induction plan for Russia S-400 systems despite US warning

    However, opposition parties hope to put the BJP on the defensive over a host of issues, including the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

    More JP NADDA News

    Read more about:

    jp nadda Assam Assembly elections 2021 bjp politics

    Story first published: Monday, January 11, 2021, 8:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X