BJP-bound former Congress leader Narayan Rane to meet Amit Shah

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister a Narayan Rane will meet BJP national President Amit Shah for the first time after quitting the Congress. The Konkan strongman told the media that he would join the BJP 'if ideologies matched'.

Rane, who quit the Shiv Sena in 2005 to join the Congress chose to quit the party as well. Rane who has had several rounds of meetings with BJP leaders including Amit Shah before announcing his exit from the Congress, will meet Shah for the first time after his exit. While the BJP's ally in Maharashtra- Shiv Sena- has vehemently opposed Rane's induction into the BJP, the central leadership seems to be keen on the Konkan strongman.

Rane's meeting with Shah has only fuelled speculation of him joining the BJP despite opposition by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself. Rane is meeting Shah on the pretext of inviting him the inauguration of a medical college in his hometown Sindhudurg. The BJP national executive meeting is currently underway in Delhi and a decision on Rane's induction is likely to be taken.

Rane holds sway over the Konkan region where Shiv Sena has created a niche for itself while the BJP is on the backfoot. Rane's induction will help the BJP fight the next assembly elections independently and as a stronger party in the region where it has failed to get a grip. Rane's induction is part of BJP's larger plans to come back to power in the state as the single largest party. The results fo civic body elections have come as boosters to the BJP while a sulking Shiv Sena is fighting for relevance.

OneIndia News