    BJP alleges, AAP trying to save Nirbhaya case convicts, stalling justice

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 19: The BJP on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi of stalling the process of justice in the Nibhaya case and trying to save the convicts.

    The AAP government deliberately stalled informing the convicts in Nirbhaya case of their sentences for two years, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said at a press conference here.

    The information was to be given in 2017, but it was given to the convicts only in 2019, Tiwari claimed.

    Tihar jail seeks service of Pawan, hangman from Meerut, for execution of Nirbhaya convicts on Feb 1

    The Kejriwal government, after stalling the process of justice, is now trying to save the Nirbhaya convicts, he alleged.

    The BJP condemns appeal made by senior advocate Indira Jaising to Nirbhaya's mother to pardon the convicts, Tiwari said, adding that the lawyer's association with the AAP is known to everyone.

    He said the Kejriwal government cannot evade responsibility by saying that the police is not under it as the Tihar prison comes under the Delhi government.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 15:37 [IST]
