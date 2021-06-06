BJP all set to launch counter-narrative against opposition

YouTube
    New Delhi, June 06: The BJP is all set to launch a massive counter-offensive against the Opposition which has been attacking it on the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to counter the anti-government narrative, the BJP would engage its various cells and departments across the country.

    File photo of Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    The strategy was decided upon during a meeting of the party general secretaries and office bearers and BJP chief, J P Nadda. Following the discussions with the general secretaries, the party held a meeting with all its cells and departments related to women, farmers, OBC and SC/ST. Following this Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by Nadda.

    The move is crucial since the all important state of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in the next nine months. Elections will also be held in Punjab, Manipur and Goa next year. Following this, the Prime Minister's home state of Gujarat will go to polls along with Himachal Pradesh.

    Following the meeting, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the Congress opposed the ongoing work on the Central Vista Avenue and new Parliament, but its government begins work on 160 luxurious houses for Rajasthan MLAs for Rs 266 crore.

    The building bylaws have been flouted and a 28 metre tall building is allowed as a special case against a 15 metre rule. Special case of hypocrisy, Puri also said.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 7:59 [IST]
    X