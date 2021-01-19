Netaji's disappearance: RTI reply on CFSL's 'DNA Proof' gives new twist to Gumnami Baba mystery

Birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose to be celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’ every year

New Delhi, Jan 19: The government of India has decided to celebrate the birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, on 23rd January, as 'Parakram Diwas' every year, said Ministry of Culture on Tuesday.

Earlier in December, the Government decided to constitute a High Level Committee to commemorate the 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

This High-Level Committee will decide on the activities for a one-year-long commemoration starting 23rd January, 2021.

The Commemoration is being held as a tribute and as a mark of gratitude to the colossal contribution Netaji made to India's freedom struggle.

The Committee will be headed by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking about Netaji Bose, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had said, "India will always remain grateful to Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. He was a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring every Indian leads a life of dignity. Subhas Babu was also known for his intellectual prowess and organisational skills. We are committed to fulfilling his ideals and creating a strong India."

In the recent past, Government of India has taken several steps towards preserving and conserving the precious heritage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

A museum has been set up on Netaji at Red Fort, New Delhi, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on 23.01.2019.

A permanent exhibition and a Light and Sound show on Netaji has been planned to be set up at Kolkata in the historic Victoria Memorial building.