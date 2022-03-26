WB: Mamata says no crude bomb manufacturing will be allowed in Birbhum

Birbhum violence: CBI team reaches scene of crime, to begin probe soon

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Mar 26: A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation has reached Birbhum a day after it registered an FIR following the death of 8 people in targeted violence.

The 15 member team led by deputy inspector general of police, Akhilesh Singh reached the Rampurhat village in West Bengal. The team also included Central Forensic Science Laboratory experts from New Delhi.

The CBI registered the case under Sections 302 (murder), 326 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons), 435 (damage to property by fire), 436 (damage to hour by fire) and 499 (tress to commit a crime)of the Indian Penal Code.

The CBI on Friday filed cases in connection with the killing of eight people in West Bengal's Birbhum district, shortly after the Calcutta High Court directed the central probe agency to take over investigation into the case, a senior official said.

A team of CBI officials from Kolkata will on Friday night reach Bogtui village, where miscreants had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire, killing at least eight people including women and children, and begin its probe on Saturday, he told PTI.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the CBI to take over the investigation into the case from the state police and submit a progress report before it on the next date of hearing. Earlier in the day, a Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL) unit of the CBI visited the site of crime to collect evidence.

"We cannot say much right now. We are here to collect samples as part of our investigation," a member of the CFSL team said.

Meanwhile, arrested TMC leader and former Rampurhat block-1 president Anarul Hossain claimed that he had surrendered before police.

"I surrendered before the police after 'didi' (TMC chief Mamata Banerjee) instructed me to do so," Hossain said while he was being taken to a court here.

Police had Friday said Hossain was arrested from outside a hotel near Tarapith, hours after Banerjee had directed the force to nab the TMC leader in connection with the killings.

Police officers had earlier visited Hossain's residence to apprehend him, but he was not present in the house at that time. He has been remanded to 14 days' police custody.

(With PTI inputs)

Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 12:50 [IST]