Was offered controversial Pegasus spyware for just Rs 25 crore, I rejected it: Mamata Banerjee

Birbhum violence: Calcutta High Court registers a suo moto case

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 23: Calcutta High Court has registered a suo moto case in the incident of Rampurhat, Birbhum district.

Eight people, including three women and two children, were charred to death as nearly a dozen houses were set ablaze in a village in West Bengal's Birbhum district early Tuesday in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling TMC panchayat official.

Chief Justice bench will hear the matter today at 2 pm, as per news agency ANI.

All eight were buried late Tuesday night in the presence of district officials. Sources said the adults among the dead had been identified as Mina Bibi, Noornihar Bibi, Rupali Bibi, Bani Sheikh, Mihir Sheikh and Neklal Sheik. Altogether 11 people have been arrested so far, and the West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh to probe the incident, state police chief Manoj Malviya said.

Najira Bibi, one of those who managed to survive, told PTI from her hospital bed at Rampurhat, "We were sleeping and suddenly heard the sound of bombs ... the miscreants set our houses on fire. I managed to escape but don't know what happened to others in the family."

West Bengal Governor condemned the incident and tweeted, "Horrifying violence and arson orgy #Rampurhat #Birbhum indicates state is in grip of violence culture and lawlessness. Already eight lives lost. [sic]"

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responded to his comments by saying, "Your statements have political overtones supporting other political parties to browbeat the Bengal government".

Meanwhile, a 9-member delegation of BJP MPs including the party's national vice president Dilip Ghosh, Locket Chatterjee and Arjun Singh met Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and sought his intervention to punish the perpetrators of the incident.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:15 [IST]