'Bipartisanship augurs well for India': PM Modi hails 'healthy discussion' in Parliament on Ukraine crisis

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured that the Government of India will leave no stone unturned to ensure that Indians do not face any troubles in the adverse situation of the war.

"Over the last few days Parliament has witnessed a healthy discussion on the situation in Ukraine and India's efforts to bring back our citizens through Operation Ganga. I am grateful to all MP colleagues who enriched this discussion with their views," PM Modi tweeted.

Over the last few days Parliament has witnessed a healthy discussion on the situation in Ukraine and India’s efforts to bring back our citizens through Operation Ganga. I am grateful to all MP colleagues who enriched this discussion with their views. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2022

"The rich level of debate and the constructive points illustrate how there is bipartisanship when it comes to matters of foreign policy. Such bipartisanship augurs well for India at the world stage," he added.

"It is our collective duty to care for the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens and the Government of India will leave no stone unturned to ensure our people do not face any troubles in adverse situations," he further said.

A short duration discussion was held in the Lower House on 'Situation in Ukraine' on Tuesday with members of both the treasury and Opposition benches expressing their views over the matter and External Affairs Minister replied to the discussion on Wednesday.