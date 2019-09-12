Bioterrorism is a real threat: Rajnath Singh

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Sep 13: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday said armed forces medical services should be prepared to deal with the Bioterrorism.

Asserting that bioterrorism is a real threat in today's time, he said the armed forces medical services should be at the forefront of combating the menace.

Singh was speaking at Military Medicine Conference in the national capital. He said bioterrorism breaks out as a "contagious plague".

[Rajnath Singh approves child care leave for male service personnel]

"Want to underline the importance of building capabilities to deal with the menace of Bio-terrorism.Bio-terror is a real threat today.Armed forces and its medical services need to be at the forefront to combat this menace," he said.

What is Bioterrorism?

A biological attack, or bioterrorism, is the intentional release of viruses, bacteria, or other germs that can sicken or kill people, livestock, or crops. Bacillus anthracis, the bacteria that causes anthrax, is one of the most likely agents to be used in a biological attack. Bioterrorism covers a very broad spectrum of concerns, from catastrophic terrorism with mass casualties, to microevents using low technology but producing civil unrest, disruption, disease, disabilities, and death.

The aim of bioterrorism is not only to cause mortality and morbidity, but also to lead to social and political breakdown. Since it is a threat of the century, it is important to be aware of the biological features of the instruments of the war. Biological agents can be spread through the air, water, or in food. Biological agents are attractive to terrorists because they are extremely difficult to detect and do not cause illness for several hours to several days. Some bioterrorism agents, like the smallpox virus, can be spread from person to person and some, like anthrax, cannot.