Bimal Gurung who is in hiding to depart for Delhi soon

The day after the Supreme Court order and hours before the bipartite talks between the State Government and Hill political outfits, Bimal Gurung shot an audio clip stating that he would soon depart for Delhi.

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung is presently in hiding is implicated in numerous cases. He has also been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA.) There is a Look-out notice and a warrant in his name.

"The Supreme Court has provided 15 days of stay. False charges were leveled against me. The next 15 days during the period of Stay, I will go to Delhi and file similar cases for all those who are in hiding and are being victimized by the police. I will get relief for them also" stated Gurung in the audio clip sent from an undisclosed location.

Gurung asked his supporters to remain on guard. "The conspirators (read Binay Tamang, Anit Thapa) could instigate you all so that you make some mistake so that the Stay is cancelled. Don't fall into the trap. Maintain peace, don't indulge in any sort of violence despite provocation. Good days are near" was Gurung's message to his supporters.

Gurung claimed that his supporters were eager to meet him, walk in rallies with him and are willing to stand by him through thick and thin.

"However I will have to act responsibly. We have to work with our brains. We have to maintain peace, keep patient and continue walking on the democratic path" stated Gurung.

He alleged that police had unleashed terror in the Hills and were torching houses of Gurung's supporters. "I will definitely meet my supporters and well-wishers. I will continue working democratically without creating any problems for others" assured Gurung.

Gurung had filed a writ petition (criminal) in the Supreme Court against the Union of India and others.

Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan after hearing the counsel on Monday, ordered "Issue notice, returnable in two weeks. In the meantime, no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner."

On Monday Gurung was suspended from the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha party for six months along with 13 others. He was replaced by Binay Tamang as the President of the party.

