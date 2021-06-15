Bihar Unlock 2.0: Nitish Kumar relaxes Covid restrictions in Bihar from June 16-22, details here

List of states, UTs that have extended lockdown-like Covid curbs in India: Check here

Patna, June 15: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced a relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions in the state for the next one week, from June 16 to June 22.

''The government and private offices will function till 5 pm now. Shops to remain open till 6 pm. Night curfew will be in place from 8pm to 5am,'' the order said.

कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति की समीक्षा की गई। अगले 1 सप्ताह तक अर्थात दिनांक 16.06.21 से 22.06.21 तक प्रतिबंधों में ढील देते हुए अब सरकारी एवं गैर सरकारी कार्यालय 5 बजे अप0 तक, दुकाने एवं प्रतिष्ठान 6 बजे अप0 तक खुली रहेगी। रात्रि कर्फ्यू संध्या 8 बजे से प्रातः 5 बजे तक लागू रहेगा। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 15, 2021

According to the Union Health Ministry data, Bihar has over 5,300 active COVID-19 cases while 7.02 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, the death toll in Bihar stands at over 9,400, it noted.

What will continue to remain shut?

All educational institutes will stay shut.

Hotels and restaurants as well will remain shut.

The commercial and cultural programs will stay halted for the time being.

Cinemas and religious places will continue staying shut