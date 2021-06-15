YouTube
    Bihar Unlock 2.0: Nitish Kumar relaxes Covid restrictions in Bihar from June 16-22, details here

    By
    |

    Patna, June 15: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced a relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions in the state for the next one week, from June 16 to June 22.

    Bihar announces relaxation in Covid restrictions till June 22

    ''The government and private offices will function till 5 pm now. Shops to remain open till 6 pm. Night curfew will be in place from 8pm to 5am,'' the order said.

    According to the Union Health Ministry data, Bihar has over 5,300 active COVID-19 cases while 7.02 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, the death toll in Bihar stands at over 9,400, it noted.

    What will continue to remain shut?

    • All educational institutes will stay shut.
    • Hotels and restaurants as well will remain shut.
    • The commercial and cultural programs will stay halted for the time being.
    • Cinemas and religious places will continue staying shut

