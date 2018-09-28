Bihar: Three coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express derails, no reports of casualities

Patna, Sep 27: Three coaches of an express derailed on Friday morning near Darbangha, Bihar. The incident took place a railway crossing when coaches of Darbhanga-Kolkata Express jumped off the tracks.

The railway officials have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation, said reports. There are no reports of any injuries as yet.

This comes a day after three coaches of an empty EMU train derailed near Velachery station. Even earlier this week, as per N-F Railway officials, goods train derailed in Assam's Dima Hasao district but there was no report of any casualty. According to a report in news agency PTI, the goods train was going towards Silchar from Lumding when 20 wagons derailed between Daotuhaja and Phiding railway station in the district.

In June, Sealdah Express train derailed near Ambedkar Nagar railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

In April, six people were injured after five coaches of Katni-Chaupan passenger train derailed in Madhya Pradesh. The derailment occured between the Salhna and Piparia Kalan stations.