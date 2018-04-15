Passenger train derails in Madhya Pradesh, 6 injured

Six people were injured after five coaches of Katni-Chaupan passenger train derailed on Saturday night in Madhya Pradesh. The derailment occured between the Salhna and Piparia Kalan stations at around 10 pm. Those injured were in the general coaches of the train.

West Central Railway's Chief Public Relation Officer Gunjan Gupta confirmed the derailment and said that further detail were awaited. Singh said at least six passengers sustained injuries in the incident. A relief train had reached the site. The reason for the derailment is not yet clear.

"We were sleeping when the train derailed. Train was at a slow speed, not many are injured," a TOI report quoted Surendra Sahu, who was in the train, as saying.

On 4 August 2015, two passenger trains - Kamayani Express and Janata Express - derailed near Kurawan and bhringi railway station, 20 kilometres southwest of Harda, Madhya Pradesh. At least 31 people were killed and 100 people were injured.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

