Bihar Police Constable Result 2017: No update, but all eyes on last week of Jan

There is no official update on when the Bihar Police Constable Result 2017 will be declared. Once declared the results would be on the official website.

There has been a considerable delay in the declaration of the results and the anxiety among the candidates has only increased. Currently the results are being processed by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar.

A section of the media while quoting officials and sources say that there is a chance that it may be declared in the last week of January 2018. However an official that OneIndia spoke with said that there is no update at all and attempts are being made to release it early. Once the same is decided it would be uploaded on the official website, the official also said.

Around 11 lakh candidates have registered and appeared for the Bihar Constable Examination. The examination was conducted on October 15 and 22 across various centres in the state. A total of 9,900 constables have to be recruited by means of the examination. Candidates who clear the written test would be called for the subsequent rounds. Approximately, 50,000 candidates would be shortlisted for the next round. Candidates are awaited to keep checking for the official notification on csbc.bih.nic.in.

How to check Bihar Police Constable Results 2017:

Go to csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on relevant link

Enter all the required details such as roll number and password in the space provided

Submit

View results

Download

Take a print out

OneIndia News