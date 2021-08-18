Bihar Panchayat election 2021 dates announced: Polling in 11 phases

Patna, Aug 18: Bihar Panchayat election dates have been announced. The elections will be held in 11 phases in the state. On August 24, the notification for the Bihar Panchayat elections will be issued.

The polls were earlier scheduled to be held in June, but had to be postponed due to the second Covid wave.

The first phase of voting will be held on September 24 and the elections will be held in a total of 11 phases. The last phase of voting will be held on December 12.

The Panchayat polls will be a litmus test for NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Janata Dal United (JDU) led by Nitish Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are busy training its party members for the crucial polls while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is evaluating caste equations across the state and highlighting the allegedly anti-people policies of the government.

The five-year term of the heads of all the panchayats in Bihar expired on June 15.

Voting will be conducted on September 24, September 29, October 8, October 20, October 24, November 3, November 15, November 24, November 29, December 8, and December 12, 2021

Elections are to be held for the six posts of Gram Panchayat and Gram Kachari. These include the posts of Mukhiya, Panchayat Samiti member, Zilla Parishad member, Ward member, Sarpanch, and Panch.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 18, 2021, 15:49 [IST]