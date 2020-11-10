Bihar Election Results 2020: NDA gets majority, Nitish Kumar to remain CM

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 11: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the electoral victory that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) pulled off in a closely fought Bihar elections.

    "Today is a historic day that NDA has won again the extraordinary trust of the people of Bihar. They trusted PM Modi's leadership whose commitment resonated with them that without the development of Bihar, development of India will remain incomplete," Prasad said.

    Tejashwi Prasad Yadav

    2:57 PM, 11 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Janata Dal (United) candidate Sunil Kumar on Wednesday for winning the Lok Sabha bypoll to Valmiki Nagar in Bihar and lauded the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for its hard work on the ground. Kumar defeated Parvesh Kumar Mishra of the Congress by over 22,500 votes, the counting of which took place on Tuesday.
    2:41 PM, 11 Nov
    "Visited party national president JP Nadda and congratulated him for BJP's massive victory in Bihar and bypolls in various states. Under the leadership of Nadda ji and PM Modi, the party workers are devoted to the development of the country," tweeted Amit Shah.
    2:29 PM, 11 Nov
    As the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has alleged influencing the counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly elections by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sanjay Jaiswal on Wednesday said that deceived by RJD, the public supported the truth.
    2:11 PM, 11 Nov
    Hitting back at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for advising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to leave Bihar and enter national politics, Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that Digvijaya wants to "destroy Bihar like Madhya Pradesh".
    2:04 PM, 11 Nov
    Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin on congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on National Democratic Alliance victory and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav for his leadership, making RJD emerge as the single-largest party in the Bihar Assembly elections.
    1:45 PM, 11 Nov
    Chirag Paswan, widely billed as the x-factor in the Bihar election, failed to live up to his claims and managed just one of the state's 243 seats but he calls it a win saying he "achieved" what he set out to do.
    1:28 PM, 11 Nov
    Won't ever support Nitish Kumar in Bihar. We will stay with PM Modi at the Centre: Chirag Paswan
    1:05 PM, 11 Nov
    Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of destroying the legacy of late Ram Vilas Paswan and reducing the stature of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by its "kootneeti" (strategy) in Bihar.
    12:55 PM, 11 Nov
    People have voted for the BJP and it's up to BJP to decide on who becomes the chief minister. The party's candidates put up a good show: Paswan
    12:42 PM, 11 Nov
    BJP leader Sushil Modi thanked the people of Bihar for expressing confidence in NDA. "I thank the people of Bihar that they expressed their faith in NDA for the fourth time. It's not ordinary. In Indian politics, there are very few CMs whom people trusted for the fourth time. They have given a clear mandate to NDA, there is no confusion," he was quoted as saying by news agency.
    12:15 PM, 11 Nov
    While the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), which heads this Front, failed to secure a single seat from among the 104 it contested, the alliance’s best showing was by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, which won two seats and is leading in three (it fought on 20 seats).
    12:10 PM, 11 Nov
    The third front in Bihar, the Grand Democratic Secular Front, which was hoping to be kingmaker at best or a good spoiler at the least, failed to make any major dent this election.
    11:54 AM, 11 Nov
    Results show that out of the 18 seats where Yogi campaigned over three phases, the NDA candidates won or were leading in 12, a strike rate of approximately 67 per cent.
    11:40 AM, 11 Nov
    PM Modi to address nation at 6 pm today to express gratitude to people of Bihar and the country for overwhelming support to the BJP.
    11:26 AM, 11 Nov
    As the BJP-led NDA registered a victory in Bihar, the BJP and JD(U) offices in Patna became the centre of celebrations. Posters congratulating the parties, their leaders and workers were installed in the capital city.
    10:53 AM, 11 Nov
    Posters celebrating Nitish Kumar's return come up in Patna
    10:41 AM, 11 Nov
    Bihar poll results victory of PM Modi: Chirag Paswan
    10:29 AM, 11 Nov
    Bihar mein bahaar aayi, NDA ne kamaal kiya. The kind of trust Bihar and entire nation has in the leadership of PM Modi - people want progress of the country. They have rejected the kind of politics done by the opposition parties: Prakash Javadekar, Union minister
    10:23 AM, 11 Nov
    With the ruling NDA set to retain power in Bihar, BJP leaders in Goa, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar.
    9:59 AM, 11 Nov
    The JD(U) has won the Hilsa assembly seat in Bihar just by 12 votes, according to the Election Commission website, a result contested by the rival RJD.
    9:47 AM, 11 Nov
    "Bihar has taught the world the first lesson of democracy. Today Bihar has told the world again how democracy is strengthened. A record number of poor, deprived and women of Bihar also voted and today have also given their decisive decision for development," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.
    9:38 AM, 11 Nov
    The way Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has run the government in the past, seeing that people have again given him a chance in Bihar, said DK Aruna, BJP National Vice President.
    9:22 AM, 11 Nov
    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to return to power as it secured an absolute majority on a total of 125 seats against 110 clinched by the opposition Grand Alliance in the 243-seater Bihar state Assembly.
    9:08 AM, 11 Nov
    An RJD and Congress delegation met EC officials in Patna alleging foul play by the administration in awarding winning certificates to their candidates while another MGB constituent, CPI-ML, sought a recount in three constituencies.
    9:02 AM, 11 Nov
    NDA won 125 seats of which 74 and 43 seats have been won by BJP and JDU, respectively.
    8:50 AM, 11 Nov
    With LJP winning just one seat even though it increased its vote share marginally, its chief Chirag Paswan has a tough road ahead. The LJP might retain membership of NDA at the Centre, but keeping the party he has inherited from father Ramvilas Paswan intact after a “historic decision” to go it alone will be a challenge.
    8:43 AM, 11 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah both tweeted and thanked the people of Bihar for "backing the NDA's development agenda" hours before the results were confirmed. PM Modi said the NDA would "work for the balanced development of every person, every region" of the state.
    8:34 AM, 11 Nov
    Posters depicting PM Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar as engines, hailing the "double engine government, have propped up in Bihar after the NDA won the state assembly polls.
    8:15 AM, 11 Nov
    Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that people of Bihar have reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and credited him with the BJP's victory in the Assembly polls.
    3:08 AM, 11 Nov
    This will mark Nitish Kumar’s fourth term as the chief minister of the state.
