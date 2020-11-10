Bihar Election Results 2020: NDA gets majority, Nitish Kumar to remain CM

Bihar: The JD(U) won this seat by just 12 votes

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the electoral victory that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) pulled off in a closely fought Bihar elections.

"Today is a historic day that NDA has won again the extraordinary trust of the people of Bihar. They trusted PM Modi's leadership whose commitment resonated with them that without the development of Bihar, development of India will remain incomplete," Prasad said.

Newest First Oldest First Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Janata Dal (United) candidate Sunil Kumar on Wednesday for winning the Lok Sabha bypoll to Valmiki Nagar in Bihar and lauded the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for its hard work on the ground. Kumar defeated Parvesh Kumar Mishra of the Congress by over 22,500 votes, the counting of which took place on Tuesday. "Visited party national president JP Nadda and congratulated him for BJP's massive victory in Bihar and bypolls in various states. Under the leadership of Nadda ji and PM Modi, the party workers are devoted to the development of the country," tweeted Amit Shah. As the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has alleged influencing the counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly elections by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sanjay Jaiswal on Wednesday said that deceived by RJD, the public supported the truth. Hitting back at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for advising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to leave Bihar and enter national politics, Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday said that Digvijaya wants to "destroy Bihar like Madhya Pradesh". Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin on congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on National Democratic Alliance victory and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav for his leadership, making RJD emerge as the single-largest party in the Bihar Assembly elections. Chirag Paswan, widely billed as the x-factor in the Bihar election, failed to live up to his claims and managed just one of the state's 243 seats but he calls it a win saying he "achieved" what he set out to do. Won't ever support Nitish Kumar in Bihar. We will stay with PM Modi at the Centre: Chirag Paswan Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of destroying the legacy of late Ram Vilas Paswan and reducing the stature of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar by its "kootneeti" (strategy) in Bihar. People have voted for the BJP and it's up to BJP to decide on who becomes the chief minister. The party's candidates put up a good show: Paswan BJP leader Sushil Modi thanked the people of Bihar for expressing confidence in NDA. "I thank the people of Bihar that they expressed their faith in NDA for the fourth time. It's not ordinary. In Indian politics, there are very few CMs whom people trusted for the fourth time. They have given a clear mandate to NDA, there is no confusion," he was quoted as saying by news agency. While the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), which heads this Front, failed to secure a single seat from among the 104 it contested, the alliance’s best showing was by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, which won two seats and is leading in three (it fought on 20 seats). The third front in Bihar, the Grand Democratic Secular Front, which was hoping to be kingmaker at best or a good spoiler at the least, failed to make any major dent this election. Results show that out of the 18 seats where Yogi campaigned over three phases, the NDA candidates won or were leading in 12, a strike rate of approximately 67 per cent. PM Modi to address nation at 6 pm today to express gratitude to people of Bihar and the country for overwhelming support to the BJP. As the BJP-led NDA registered a victory in Bihar, the BJP and JD(U) offices in Patna became the centre of celebrations. Posters congratulating the parties, their leaders and workers were installed in the capital city. Posters celebrating Nitish Kumar's return come up in Patna Bihar poll results victory of PM Modi: Chirag Paswan Bihar mein bahaar aayi, NDA ne kamaal kiya. The kind of trust Bihar and entire nation has in the leadership of PM Modi - people want progress of the country. They have rejected the kind of politics done by the opposition parties: Prakash Javadekar, Union minister With the ruling NDA set to retain power in Bihar, BJP leaders in Goa, including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar. The JD(U) has won the Hilsa assembly seat in Bihar just by 12 votes, according to the Election Commission website, a result contested by the rival RJD. "Bihar has taught the world the first lesson of democracy. Today Bihar has told the world again how democracy is strengthened. A record number of poor, deprived and women of Bihar also voted and today have also given their decisive decision for development," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi. The way Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has run the government in the past, seeing that people have again given him a chance in Bihar, said DK Aruna, BJP National Vice President. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to return to power as it secured an absolute majority on a total of 125 seats against 110 clinched by the opposition Grand Alliance in the 243-seater Bihar state Assembly. An RJD and Congress delegation met EC officials in Patna alleging foul play by the administration in awarding winning certificates to their candidates while another MGB constituent, CPI-ML, sought a recount in three constituencies. NDA won 125 seats of which 74 and 43 seats have been won by BJP and JDU, respectively. With LJP winning just one seat even though it increased its vote share marginally, its chief Chirag Paswan has a tough road ahead. The LJP might retain membership of NDA at the Centre, but keeping the party he has inherited from father Ramvilas Paswan intact after a “historic decision” to go it alone will be a challenge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah both tweeted and thanked the people of Bihar for "backing the NDA's development agenda" hours before the results were confirmed. PM Modi said the NDA would "work for the balanced development of every person, every region" of the state. Posters depicting PM Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar as engines, hailing the "double engine government, have propped up in Bihar after the NDA won the state assembly polls. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that people of Bihar have reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and credited him with the BJP's victory in the Assembly polls. This will mark Nitish Kumar’s fourth term as the chief minister of the state. The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on November 10 for the Bihar assembly polls as the state awaits results of a closely-fought election. The poll panel said it has set up a total of 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state that voted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helmed the state for a decade and half. Most exit polls have predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD's 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, who has thrown down the gauntlet at redoubtable Nitish Kumar, the battle-scarred veteran more than twice his age. Will it be Tejashwi Yadav or Nitish Kumar. Bihar awaits poll result with bated breath. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The exit polls have predicted a win for the Grand Alliance. However exit polls can wrong at times. Will Bihar give Nitish a fourth term? Counting begins at 8. In the 2015 elections, Nitish Kumar was declared as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the Grand Alliance, while Tejashwi was to be his deputy. However with Nitish returning to the NDA mid-term, the two leaders are on the opposite side this time. Nitish is CM candidate for the NDA, while for the Grand Alliance it is Tejashwi. The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes today. The poll panel said it has set up a total of 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state. The maximum three counting centres each have been set up in four districts of East Champaran (which has 12 assembly constituencies), Gaya (10 constituencies), Siwan (eight constituencies) and Begusarai (seven). The counting of votes will begin as early as 8 am. Section 144 of CrPC imposed ahead of crucial counting Bihar Chief Election Commissioner HR Srinivasa said that the poll body has allocated 19 companies of paramilitary forces to guard strongrooms where the EVMs are kept. He added that 24x7 surveillance of the counting centres is also being done through CCTV cameras. Visuals from counting centres in Gujarat's Dang Counting of votes in by-polls to 58 Assembly seats in 11 states to begin at 8am; Visuals from counting centres in Gujarat's Dang (pics 1 & 2) and Madhya Pradesh's Morena (pics 3 & 4) pic.twitter.com/mlgTQy03aA — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020 Counting of votes in by-polls to 58 Assembly seats in 11 states to begin at 8am; Bihar was the first state which went to polls amidst the global outbreak of the pandemic. The elections were held in three phases. Has the Grand Alliance managed to tap into the anti-incumbency factor? The exit polls sure seem to suggest so. The Election Commission has set up 55 counting centres in 38 districts. The Shiv Sena has said that there would be a change in guard in Bihar. The Sena is a former ally of the NDA. Contrary to what was being said yesterday, officials have said that the results would not be delayed. Owing the increase in number of EVMs as social distancing has to be maintained it as anticipated that the results would be delayed. The voter turnout this year stood at 57.05 per cent, 0.39 per cent more than the 56.66 per cent in the 2015 elections. Patna: Strong room established at Anugrah Narayan College being opened, as counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections to begin at 8 am pic.twitter.com/ezv9fOtHyF — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020 Strong room established at Anugrah Narayan College, Patna being opened, as counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections to begin at 8 am Visuals from a counting centre in Indore Madhya Pradesh: Counting of votes for by-polls in 28 assembly seats to begin soon; Visuals from a counting centre in Indore pic.twitter.com/5tbFnz2KYK — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020 Madhya Pradesh: Counting of votes for by-polls in 28 assembly seats to begin soon Counting of votes begins for 243-member Bihar Assembly & by-polls to 58 Assembly seats across 11 states The counting of votes and results on individual seats will be declared live at the following websites of Election Commission of India – eciresults.nic.in, eci.gov.in, and results.eci.gov.in. तेजस्वी भवः बिहार! — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) November 10, 2020 RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Twitter wrote,"Tejashwi bhav Bihar", bidding congratulatory message to his brother as the counting begins. This election has been the first, after many years, without the involvement of jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav or late LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan. Early trends show a neck and neck race. Counting has just begun. BJP and RJD lead in two each. At present, the postal ballots are being counted. Once these are over, the EVM votes will be counted. Bihar: BJP leads in Gopalganj and Kishanganj.