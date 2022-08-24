Bihar floor test Live Updates: Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns as the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly

India

New Delhi, Aug 24: Two weeks after ending the alliance with the BJP and forming a new government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and other parties, the Nitish Kumar-led government will prove its majority in the Bihar assembly on Wednesday.

Nitish Kumar's government has the support of 164 MLAS - RJD (79), JD-U (45), Congress (19), CPI-ML (12), HAMS (04), CPI (02), CPM (02) and AIMIM (01). As a result, the floor test is mere formality in the 243-member assembly.

Newest First Oldest First Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns as the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly. The Chair is 'Panch Parmeshwar'. What message do you want to give by casting suspicions on the Chair? People will make a decision: Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, in the House as he speaks on the No Confidence Motion against him I would like to tell you that your No Confidence Motion (against him - the Speaker) is unclear. Eight of the nine people's letters, which were received, were not as per rule: Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, in the House JD(U) MLC Devesh Chandra Thakur files nomination for the Chairmanship of Bihar Legislative Council. Ex-Bihar CM & RJD leader Rabri Devi says, "They're sacred. A new Govt has been formed under leadership of Nitish Kumar. All parties, except BJP, with us. We've the majority. CBI (raid) just to scare us. We won't be scared. This isn't happening for the first time." Ex-Bihar CM & RJD leader Rabri Devi says, "They're sacred. A new Govt has been formed under leadership of Nitish Kumar. All parties, except BJP, with us. We've the majority. CBI (raid) just to scare us. We won't be scared. This isn't happening for the first time." BJP MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly, ahead of Floor Test of Nitish Kumar-led govt today Ex-Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad says, "We've come here for the Assembly Session...As far as raids are concerned,it's an independent agency doing its work. I won't make a comment on it" Bihar | Supporters of Sunil Singh, RJD MLC and Chairman of Biscomaun Patna, gather outside his residence in Patna in protest against the CBI raid here.



The Agency is carrying out raids in the state in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam. pic.twitter.com/uvp5JccqyK — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022 Supporters of Sunil Singh, RJD MLC and Chairman of Biscomaun Patna, gather outside his residence in Patna in protest against the CBI raid here. Patna |Opposition MLAs gather outside Bihar Assembly & demand resignation of Speaker VK Sinha



