YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Bihar Exit Polls 2020 LIVE: Times Now-C-Voter predicts a hung house in Bihar

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 07: All eyes are set on exit polls as the polling for the third and final phase of Bihar Assembly elections will conclude this evening at 6 pm. Once the polling will conclude, various national news channels will release their predictions about the winner based on exit polls.

    Bihar Exit Polls LIVE

    About 2.34 crore voters, spread across 78 assembly segments of the 243-strong Assembly, will decide the fates of 1204 candidates, including the Speaker and 12 members of the state cabinet.

    Newest First Oldest First
    6:46 PM, 7 Nov
    Jan Ki Baat exit poll projects RJD to be the single-largest party in Bihar.
    6:46 PM, 7 Nov
    Congress will get 43 per cent votes in MP Bypoll which will translate to 10 to 12 seats. BSP is likely to secure 1 seat.
    6:43 PM, 7 Nov
    According to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll, the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government will survive the bypoll test as the BJP is predicted to win 16 to 18 seats out 28 in Madhya Pradesh.
    6:39 PM, 7 Nov
    Chirag Paswan to manage with 1 seat.
    6:34 PM, 7 Nov
    The exit poll numbers released Times Now-C-Voter, say that the NDA will win 116 of the 243 seats, and the grand alliance will win 120. So, it is going to be a hung house, predicts Times Now-C-Voter exit poll.
    6:20 PM, 7 Nov
    Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani is contesting in 11 seats.
    6:19 PM, 7 Nov
    BJP is contesting in 110 seats.
    6:18 PM, 7 Nov
    JD(U) led by Nitish Kumar is contesting in 115 seats.
    6:12 PM, 7 Nov
    Polling concludes for Bihar assembly elections; counting of votes on November 10
    5:56 PM, 7 Nov
    The Election Commission of India guidelines say that no exit polls can be broadcast until the final vote is polled. While exit polls more or less give a pointer, the final outcome will be known only on November 10, when the counting of votes will take place.
    5:48 PM, 7 Nov
    52.80% voter turnout in third phase of Bihar polls till 5 pm.
    5:47 PM, 7 Nov
    In the case of the Grand Alliance, the number of seats projected were 83. News X-CNX predicted 130-140 seats for Mahagathbandhan and a survey broadcast by ABP News gave it 130 seats.
    5:36 PM, 7 Nov
    In 2015 many exit polls had predicted a BJP sweep, but the RJD led opposition proved everyone wrong. News 24 Chanakya had given the BJP and its allies 155 in the 243 seat house.
    5:26 PM, 7 Nov
    Last time in 2015, the BJP fought against the coalition, which also comprised Nitish Kumar. This time around, the BJP is contesting alongside Kumar, but against the LJP. All eyes would be on the exit polls this year as in 2015 several got it wrong.
    5:18 PM, 7 Nov
    The exit polls will begin after the polling in the third and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections come to an end. The three phase Bihar assembly elections began on October 28 and will conclude on November 7.
    4:44 PM, 7 Nov
    In Araria, RJD candidate from Jokihat seat, Sarfaraz Alam, turned up for voting with a party badge pinned in his shirt which may invite charges of violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
    4:44 PM, 7 Nov
    The maximum turnout of 51.12 per cent till 3 pm has been recorded in Supaul district, and the minimum in Darbhanga (41.15 per cent).
    4:43 PM, 7 Nov
    According to the Election Commission, the poll percentage at 3 pm was 45.91, higher than the corresponding figure for the second phase (44.51), but marginally lower than that for the first phase (46.29).
    4:42 PM, 7 Nov
    While the polling so far has been peaceful, police had to open fire in the air in Purnia to disburse a crowd trying to disturb voting, even as people boycotted voting at 12 booths in Katihar in protest against barriers not being set up at two railway crossings.
    4:30 PM, 7 Nov
    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav held more than a dozen meetings every day.
    4:18 PM, 7 Nov
    He held 12 public meetings in a day on an average. RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari says that from the beginning of the election campaign, Tejashwi Yadav held more than a dozen meetings every day.
    4:12 PM, 7 Nov
    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav has addressed 247 public meetings on his own and held four road shows seeking votes for the Grand Alliance candidates.
    3:59 PM, 7 Nov
    The voter turnout in Bihar assembly elections for the third phase was 45.85 per cent till 3 pm.
    3:47 PM, 7 Nov
    'Nitish Kumar Ka Jungle Raj': RJD takes swipe at JD(U) government
    3:38 PM, 7 Nov
    Voting underway at Purvi Champaran district of Bihar.
    3:23 PM, 7 Nov
    Among the candidates in the fray, 37 belong to CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U), 35 to the BJP, while five are contesting on tickets of junior NDA ally Vikassheel Insaan Party and one from the Hindustani Awam Morcha.
    3:13 PM, 7 Nov
    "The way people are connecting with 'Bihar first, Bihari first', I believe our performance will be good in this phase too. One thing is very clear Nitish Kumar will never become the CM," Paswan said.
    2:56 PM, 7 Nov
    On the third day of polling, the LJP chief, Chirag Paswan said that incumbent Nitish Kumar "will never become the CM" again.
    2:39 PM, 7 Nov
    As Bihar goes to vote in the third phase, an independent candidate from Madhubani's Benipatti assembly seat died of coronavirus. Niraj Kumar Jha, was admitted since the last ten days in AIIMS Patna, where he died today.
    2:11 PM, 7 Nov
    34.82% voter turnout recorded till 1pm in the final phase of polling in Bihar
    READ MORE

    Polling in the last phase of Bihar assembly elections will take place on 78 assembly constituencies on Saturday. They are, Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar (SC), Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya, Sikta, Raxaul, Sugauli, Narkatia, Motihari, Chiraia, Dhaka, Riga, Bathnaha (SC), Parihar, Sursand, Bajpatti, Harlakhi, Benipatti, Khajauli, Babubarhi, Bisfi, Laukaha, Nirmali, Pipra, Supaul, Triveniganj (SC), Chhatapur, Narpatganj, Raniganj (SC), Forbesganj, Araria, Jokihat, Sikti, Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi, Kasba, Banmankhi (SC), Rupauli, Dhamdaha, Purnia , Katihar, Kadwa, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari (ST), Barari, Korha (SC), Alamnagar, Bihariganj, Singheshwar (SC), Madhepura, Sonbarsha (SC), Saharsa, Simri Bakhtiarpur, Mahishi, Darbhanga, Hayaghat, Bahadurpur, Keoti, Jale, Gaighat, Aurai, Bochahan (SC), Sakra (SC), Kurhani, Muzaffarpur, Mahua, Patepur (SC), Kalyanpur (SC), Warisnagar, Samastipur, Morwa, Sarairanjan.

    Here are the key contests to look for among these constituencies:

    More BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2020 News

    Read more about:

    Bihar Assembly Election 2020 nda

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X