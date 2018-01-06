Bihar engineer kidnapped and forced to marry at gunpoint

Bihar engineer kidnapped and married at gunpoint, Watch video | Oneindia News

A video of a man being forced to marry at gunpoint in Mokama, Bihar, has gone viral. 29-year-old Vinod Kumar can be seen crying as the bride's family members force him to marry her.

It can be seen in the video that a group of women, allegedly from the woman's family, are trying to convince him to cooperate as he begs to be released.

"We are only performing your wedding, not hanging you," bride's relatives are heard saying in the video.

Vinod Kumar's family have alleged that the bride's brother behind the abduction.

"My brother boarded Hatia-Patna express from Bokaro as he had to attend a wedding function near Patna on December 3. Surendra Yadav, the woman's brother, persuaded him to come to Mokama. He was abducted there and taken to Pandarak where my brother was forced to marry the woman," News 18 quoted Vinod Kumar's brother Sanjay Kumar as saying.

Vinod was also kept in captivity Mokama after marriage and was freed only after Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj intervened in the matter.

OneIndia News