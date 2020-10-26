Bihar Elections 2020: Rahul Gandhi to address 2 poll meetings on Wednesday

Bihar set for first phase of polling in assembly election as campaign ends

Patna, Oct 26: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two public election meetings at Valmiki Nagar and Kusheshwar Asthan in Bihar on October 28.

Senior state Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra on Monday said that Gandhi will hold the meeting at Valmiki Nagar at 12 noon and the one at Kusheshwar Asthan at 2.30 pm.

Bypoll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat will be held on November 7, while Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly constituency will go to polls on November 3.

In Bihar, the Congress is a part of the RJD-headed Grand Alliance which also has the CPI(ML), CPI(M) and the CPI as constituents.

