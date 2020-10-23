Bihar Elections 2020: Rahul Gandhi addresses rally in Hisua, Nawada; Key highlights

Bihar elections 2020: UPA wasted 10 years of Nitish Kumar, didn't let him work, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 23: Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday addressed a rally in Bihar that is all for the three-phase elections which begin next Wednesday. The Congress leader is scheduled to address two rallies at Hisua, Nawada and Kahalgaon, Bhagalpur.

Here are the highlights of Rahul Gandhi's speech at Hisua, Nawada

a. China's soldiers are in Indian territory. Then why did PM Modi give a contradictory statement? He says he bows his head for martyrs. When is China leaving India?

b. In the last election, he (PM Modi) said he will grant employment to two crore Indian youths. Did anyone receive it?

c. Did you get any benefit from demonetisation? You were all made to stand in queues.

d. When we (Congress) were in power, we settled debts of 60 lakh farmers.

e. PM Modi is making the way for Adanis and Ambanis. In coming years, you will be robbed of your land and your income.

f. You walked miles but the government did not arrange trains or buses for you.

g. This time Bihar will submit their answers to PM Modi and Nitish Kumar. They will get the right answer.

Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of Bihar's grand alliance, against the NDA government, which inclused RJD, Congress and Left parties, joined Rahul Gandhi in Hisua rally.

Bihar will vote in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will be done on November 10.