Bihar Elections 2020: Purnia Air Force not under district jurisdiction says District Magistrate

New Delhi, Oct 23: A day after the Congress accused the Bihar government of not granting permission for Rahul Gandhi's helicopter to land in Purnia, the district magistrate (DM) on Friday issued a clarification, saying that since Purnia Air Force station is not under the district administration's jurisdiction, neither was any permission required from the administration, nor was any application submitted to it.

Speaking to media, Purnia DM Rahul Kumar said "Transit program for Rahul Gandhi's rally in Purnia was scheduled on October 23 at Purnia Air Force station. Preparations started as per security protocol and ASL meeting was done. On 22nd, we were informed about a revised program which didn't include Purnia as transit."

"Purnia Air Force doesn't come under the jurisdiction of district administration. Permission for landing was neither required from administration nor any application was submitted for the same, hence no question of denying," said Kumar.

On October 23, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to begin campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls with rallies in Nawada and Bhagalpur. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, of which the Congress is a part, is expected to be with the former Congress persident.

After addressing his second rally, in Bhagalpur, Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to return to Delhi via Purnia.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also begin campaigning for the polls today with three back-to-back rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and, like Gandhi, in Bhagalpur.

Bihar will vote in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will be done on November 10.