Bihar Elections 2020: Grand Alliance almost finalises seat sharing

New Delhi, Oct 03: The political parties in Bihar are trying to finalise the seat sharing arrangements ahead of the crucial assembly elections.

The latest proposal by the opposition alliance is that the Congress will contest in 70 seats, the Left parties on 29 and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Mukesh Sahani, 11. The RJD would contest the remaining 133 seats.

Once the Grand Alliance identifies the respective constituencies, a formal announcement will be made in the next couple of days. The BJP and JD(U) on the other hand have more or less formalised the seat sharing arrangement. The two parties have broadly agreed to fight on those seats which are their strongholds.

However there are some discussions on as the JD(U) has insisted that it would contest on most of the seats. A crucial meeting of the BJP's parliamentary board and election committee will meet on Sunday, following which a final call will be taken.

Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by counting of votes on November 10, the Election Commission announced last month.

Announcing the poll schedule for the 243-member Bihar assembly, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said voting will begin as usual at 7 am but the period will be extended by one hour until 6 pm, except in the Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, so that COVID-19 patients can vote in the last hour of the day.

"The world has changed significantly since the last major election in our country, which was held for Delhi assembly, and the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a new normal in every aspect of our life.

"Bihar assembly polls will be one of the biggest elections globally to be held during prevailing COVID-19 situation," Arora said.

He also said special protocols have been readied for voters who are COVID-positive patients.

Announcing the poll schedule at a press conference here, Arora said the number of phases for 243-member Bihar assembly polls has been reduced keeping in mind security arrangements and festive season, among other factors.

Voting for the first phase on October 28 will cover 71 assembly constituencies, while the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats.

Counting of votes for all seats will take place on November 10.

According to the Election Commission, 7 lakh hand sanitisers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields and 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves have been arranged for Bihar polls.

Besides, postal ballot facility will be provided wherever required and requested. Social distancing norms will need to be followed at public gatherings during the poll campaign.

Arora further said anyone using social media for mischievous purposes, such as for flaring communal tension, during elections will have to face consequences, while hate speech will be also dealt with harshly by the Election Commission.

On bypolls for one Lok Sabha seat and 64 assembly constituencies, Arora said the Election Commission will take a decision after a meeting on September 29 where issues raised by some states on timing of polls would be discussed and a press release should be issued subsequently the same evening.

The notification for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections would be issued on October 1, while last date of nominations would be October 8 and withdrawal of candidature can be done till October 12.

For the second phase, notification would be issued on October 9, nominations can be filed till October 16 and candidature can be withdrawn till October 19.

The third-phase notification would be issued on October 13, the last date of nominations would be October 20 and the last date for candidature withdrawal has been fixed October 23.

The number of people accompanying a candidate for submission of nomination has been restricted to two, while door-to-door campaign can have maximum five people including the candidate.

Arora further said there are about 18.87 lakh migrants across 38 districts of Bihar, out of which 16.6 lakh are eligible to vote. While 13.93 lakh already had their names on the electoral rolls, 2.3 lakh more have been registered and the the process is still on, he added.