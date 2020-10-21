Bihar Elections 2020: Average assets of candidates in phase-1 is. Rs 1.99 crore

Bihar Elections 2020: No uncertified ads on polling day and day before it

New Delhi, Oct 21: Among the major parties 39(95 per cent) out of 41 candidates analysed from RJD, 31(89per cent) out of 35 candidates analysed from JDU, 24(83per cent) out of 29 candidates analysed from BJP, 30(73per cent) out of 41 candidates analysed from LJP, 14(67per cent) out of 21 candidates analysed from INC and 12(46per cent) out of 26 candidates from BSP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase I is Rs 1.99 Crores, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 35 JD(U) candidates analysed is Rs. 8.12 crores, 41 RJD candidates analysed is Rs 6.98 crores, 21 INC candidates have average assets of Rs 6.03 crores, 41 LJP candidates have average assets of Rs 4.62 crores, 29 BJP candidates have average assets of Rs 3.10 crores and 26 BSP candidates have average assets worth Rs. 1.36 crore. A total of 116(11per cent) candidates have not declared their PAN details.

Criminal:

328 of the 1,064 candidates analysed for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 have declared criminal cases against them.

Of the 328 candidates, 244 have declared serious criminal cases pending against them.

Among the major parties, 30(73per cent) out of 41 candidates analysed from RJD, 21(72per cent) out of 29 candidates analysed from BJP, 24 (59per cent) out of 41 candidates analysed from LJP, 12 (57per cent) out of 21 candidates analysed from INC, 15 (43per cent) out of 35 candidates analysed from JD(U) and 8 (31per cent) out of 26 candidates analysed from BSP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 22(54per cent) out of 41 candidates analysed from RJD, 20(49per cent) out of 41 candidates analysed from LJP, 13(45per cent) out of 29 candidates analysed from BJP, 9(43per cent) out of 21 candidates analysed from INC, 10(29per cent) out of 35 candidates analysed from JD(U) and 5(19per cent) out of 26 candidates analysed from BSP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

29 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 29 candidates 3 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-375 and 376). 21 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

62 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

61(86per cent) out of 71 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.