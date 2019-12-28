  • search
    Bihar: Congress leader Rahul Yadav shot dead in Vaishali

    Patna, Dec 28: The Congress leader Rahul Yadav shot dead in Vaishali, Bihar by unidentified assailants on Saturday.

    The Police has begun investigation in this matter.

    Bihar: Congress leader Rahul Yadav shot dead in Vaishali
    Representational Image

    Earlier, in October this year Hindu Mahasabha leader, Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead at his office by unidentified assailants in a broad daylight in in the Naka area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

    Reportedly, Tiwari was shot once and stabbed 15 times, the autopsy report revealed.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 9:46 [IST]
