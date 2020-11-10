Did the RJD give away too many seats to Congress in Bihar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 10: With trends suggesting that the NDA is comfortably perched ahead in the Bihar Assembly elections, the question now is who will be the Chief Minister of the state if this is the final outcome.

As per the latest Election Commission of India trends, the BJP is ahead in 73, while the JD(U) is leading in 48 seats. The other NDA allies, Vikassheel Insaan Party and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) are leading in 4 and 1 seats respectively.

Considering the the BJP is leading in more seats than the JD(U), questions are being asked if Nitish Kumar will have to give way to a BJP chief ministerial candidate.

The BJP during the campaign had made it clear that Nitish Kumar will stay on as CM irrespective of whichever party wins a larger number of votes.

A strong performance by BJP takes NDA ahead in Bihar

In a letter to the people of Bihar, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had said that it is a matter of pride the development was the focus in Bihar. In a four letter, the PM said that he needs the Nitish Kumar government so that development does not stall.

In Bihar people are voting on the issue of caste, but on development. The people of Bihar want a strong resolve in their leader and not false promises. People want honesty and not corruption.

The PM also said that the people of Bihar will benefit with an NDA government. There will further improvements in Ease of Living, the PM also said.

He also said that Bihar witnessed development under the NDA government. People believe that only NDA government can keep the momentum of development going on in Bihar. I am confident that power of double engine will take the state to new heights of development, he also added.

Bihar Elections 2020: Trends show strong comeback for NDA

For the Mahagathbandhan, Tejashwi Yadav is the CM candidate. While trends initially suggested that the Grand Alliance was ahead, the latest trends say that the NDA is ahead.