Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental result 2018 declared on this website

New Delhi, Sep 2: The Bihar BSEB 10th Compartmental result 2018 has been declared.. The results are available on the official website.

Anand Kishor, who on Saturday took charge as the full time chairman of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), announced that the Board would release the Class X compartmental exam results on Sunday (Septemebr 2) and on September 5 would release the second merit list of the selected candidates for admission in inter-colleges in streams like science (PCM and PCB), commerce and arts in 3,262 educational institutes across the state for the session 2018-20.

The first list was issued on August 19, and out of 11.46 lakh candidates, who had applied through OFSS, 9.81 lakh candidates named figured in the list.

Kishore also announced that the BSEB would conduct the admissions in Class XI in inter-colleges from this year onwards through OFSS (Online Felicitation System for Students). The results once declared will be available on biharboard.ac.in.

How to check Bihar Board 10th Compartmental result 2018:

Go to biharboard.ac.in

Look for the link that says "Class 10th compartmental result 2018"

Enter your admit card number and other important information

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout