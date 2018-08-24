  • search

Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2018 to be declared by August 29, how to check

    New Delhi, Aug 24: The Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Around 1,304 students who have got a compartment in the Class 10 examination can apply for the examination, the application process of which will start online from June 28. The Class 10 compartment exams will be conducted in the month of July, and the results will come out in August.

    As per the last year trends, the BSEB Matric Compartmental Results for July 2018 examination latest by August 29, 2018. BSEB would be releasing Bihar Board 12t Compartmental Results 2018 by next week. The results for the BSEB 10th Compartmental Results 2018 are likely to be released either on the same date or after a couple of days.

    Last year, the results for Matric and Intermediate compartmental results 2018 were declared a week apart. The results once declared will be available on biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.gov.in.

    How to check Bihar Board 10th Compartment Result 2018

