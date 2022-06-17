Agnipath recruitment process to begin in 2 days, IAF to kickstart selection on Jun 24

Can't keep soldiers on rent: Bhagwant Mann demands rollback of 'Agnipath' scheme

Bihar Bandh tomorrow against Agnipath scheme: What’s open, what’s shut

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Jun 17: Youths protesting against the central government's Agnipath recruitment scheme have called for Bihar Bandh on Saturday.

Opposition party in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) extended their support to the strike to express solidarity with the agitators who are protesting Agnipath, new scheme for recruitment in the armed forces on a short-term contractual basis.

Protests against the Center's 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme intensified in Bihar on Friday as angry aspirants set fire to at least 20 bogies of the New Delhi-Bhagalpur Vikramshila Express and New Delhi-Darbhanga Bihar Sampark Kranti Express at Lakhisarai and Samastipur stations and blocked highways in the state.

The demonstrators blocked highways at several places in Buxar, Bhagalpur and Samastipur and burnt tyres as a mark of protest.

Protestors also set eight bogies of Bihar Sampark Kranti on fire at Samastipur railway station demanding scrapping of the Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday blamed the Rashtriya Janata Dal for arson and violence, and said the opposition party will have to answer for its actions.

Singh also urged state governments to identify non-students in the protests, which have also erupted in different parts of the country, and alleged that some political parties have been using students as shield to destroy public assets.

Bihar on June 18: What's Open & What's Shut

Private, public offices might be impacted.

Road traffic is likely to be hit, owing to widespread protests.

Train services will be disrupted.

Major markets and mandis likely to remain shut.

No clarity yet on schools and colleges.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 18:23 [IST]