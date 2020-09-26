Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Our fight is against BJP, not JDU, says Tejashwi Yadav

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 26: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav welcomed the announcement made on the the schedule of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, saying his party was 'assured' as people want to get rid of the incumbent state government.

Yadav further said chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) does not matter and the RJD's fight is with Kumar's ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"We welcome the decision of the Election Commission. We are assured as people of Bihar want to get rid of this government. JD(U) does not matter in the election, our fight is against the BJP," he said soon after the announcement of the poll schedule.

It can be seen that Yadav was Bihar's deputy chief minister under Kumar before the RJD-JD(U) alliance collapsed in July 2017, paving way for the BJP to join hands with Kumar and form a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state.

On Friday, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly. Polling will take place across three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will be done on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 will be the first major electoral exercise in the country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the commission has announced strict COVID-19 protocols.