Bihar: After Buxar DM Mukesh Pandey, OSD commits suicide

Tauqeer, the Officer on Special Duty to late Buxar District Magistrate Mukesh Pandey, on Sunday allegedly committed suicide in Bihar.

The incident comes a few months after senior IAS officer Pandey was found dead near railway tracks in Ghaziabad with a purported suicide note indicating he was 'upset' due to marital issues.

His body was found from the rail tracks about one km from the Ghaziabad railway station, adding a purported suicide note was also recovered from the spot. In the note it was written that Pandey, a 2012-batch IAS officer, was fed up with his life and lost his "belief on human existence".

