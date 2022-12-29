Bigg Boss Hindi runs into trouble; NCSC slaps notice over Vikas' 'neech jati ke log' remark

Complaint filed against Kamal Haasan for allegedly portraying Jayalalithaa as dictator on Bigg Boss

oi-Prakash KL

The NCSC takes suo-motu cognizance on information received through social media regarding Manaktala calling Gautam "neech jati ke log".

Mumbai, Dec 29: The 16th season of 'Bigg Boss Hindi' has run into trouble after receiving a notice from the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) over a casteist remark made by contestant Vikas Manaktala.

Reportedly, Vikas Manaktala called another contestant Archana Gautam "Neech jati ke log" in the episode aired on Wednesday and the NCSC has sought action against Bigg Boss 16 contestant.

In a notice issued to the Maharashtra government, state police, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Endemol India Private Ltd, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd and Colors TV, the commission said suo-motu cognizance has been taken on information received through social media regarding Manaktala calling Gautam "neech jati ke log" (a low caste person).

Gautam had unsuccessfully contested the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on a Congress ticket, according to a PTI report.

National Commission for Scheduled Castes issued notice to Mumbai CP, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd, Endemol India Pvt Ltd &others after a Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Manaktala called another contestant Archana Gautam "Neech jati ke log" which is offence punishable under SC/ ST act: NCSC pic.twitter.com/D0U2u0xeQD — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2022

According to Indian law, the NCSC said, "this is clearly an offence punishable under SC/ST Act, and the Commission has decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India".

"You are hereby requested to submit action taken report to the undersigned within seven days of receipt of this notice," it said in the notice.

The show, which is hosted by Salman Khan, took off on October 1.

With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 22:20 [IST]