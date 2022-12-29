YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Bigg Boss Hindi runs into trouble; NCSC slaps notice over Vikas' 'neech jati ke log' remark

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    The NCSC takes suo-motu cognizance on information received through social media regarding Manaktala calling Gautam "neech jati ke log".

    Mumbai, Dec 29: The 16th season of 'Bigg Boss Hindi' has run into trouble after receiving a notice from the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) over a casteist remark made by contestant Vikas Manaktala.

    Vikas Manaktala

    Reportedly, Vikas Manaktala called another contestant Archana Gautam "Neech jati ke log" in the episode aired on Wednesday and the NCSC has sought action against Bigg Boss 16 contestant.

    In a notice issued to the Maharashtra government, state police, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Endemol India Private Ltd, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd and Colors TV, the commission said suo-motu cognizance has been taken on information received through social media regarding Manaktala calling Gautam "neech jati ke log" (a low caste person).

    Gautam had unsuccessfully contested the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on a Congress ticket, according to a PTI report.

    According to Indian law, the NCSC said, "this is clearly an offence punishable under SC/ST Act, and the Commission has decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India".

    "You are hereby requested to submit action taken report to the undersigned within seven days of receipt of this notice," it said in the notice.

    The show, which is hosted by Salman Khan, took off on October 1.

    With inputs from PTI

    Comments

    More BIGG BOSS News  

    Read more about:

    bigg boss

    Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 22:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X