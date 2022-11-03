Big bypoll battles in Telangana, Bihar, Haryana underway

Those residing in Jammu for over a year eligible to vote: Details here

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 03: Voting has begun for the bypolls to seven assembly seats in six states - a contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP and regional parties.

While in Haryana former chief minister Bhajan Lal's family is trying to hold on to its bastion of five decades, Bihar will see the first electoral test for the Nitish Kumar-led 'Mahagathbandhan' government, formed less than three months ago after the JD(U) parted ways with the BJP, a PRI report said.

