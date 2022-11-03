Big bypoll battles in Telangana, Bihar, Haryana underway

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 03: Voting has begun for the bypolls to seven assembly seats in six states - a contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP and regional parties.

    While in Haryana former chief minister Bhajan Lal's family is trying to hold on to its bastion of five decades, Bihar will see the first electoral test for the Nitish Kumar-led 'Mahagathbandhan' government, formed less than three months ago after the JD(U) parted ways with the BJP, a PRI report said.

    10:22 AM, 3 Nov
    TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy (in pic 1), BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy (in pic 2) and Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi (pic 3) cast their votes for Munugodu by-poll.
    10:01 AM, 3 Nov
    Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay staged a protest demanding that non-locals and TRS leaders should be sent out of the Munugodu constituency, where the bypolls are being conducted today.
    8:41 AM, 3 Nov
    The BJP is seeking to retain Gola Gorakhnath constituency in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in BJD-ruled Odisha, banking on sympathy votes as it has fielded the sons of sitting MLAs whose deaths necessitated the byelections. The Gola Gorakhnath seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6.
    8:28 AM, 3 Nov
    People cast their votes for the Dhamnagar By poll.
    8:20 AM, 3 Nov
    People queue up to cast their votes for Andheri East bypoll.
    8:09 AM, 3 Nov
    People queue up to cast their votes for Munugodu by-elections.
    7:59 AM, 3 Nov
    A total of 22 candidates (all men) are in fray for the Adampur bypoll in Haryana. The Congress has fielded for Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Satender Singh. The BJP, on the other hand, has fielded sitting legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi's son Bhavya.
    7:57 AM, 3 Nov
    As many as 2,41,855 will be voting for the bypoll in Munugode assembly seat in Telangana. Out of these voters, 121,720 are men and the remaining 1,20,135 are women.
    7:52 AM, 3 Nov
    After the BJP withdrew from the contest in Andheri East in Mumbai, the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena’s Rutuja Latke is expected to win.
    7:51 AM, 3 Nov
    Bypolls are being held in Andheri East seat in Maharashtra, Munugode in Telangana, Gopalganj and Mokama in Bihar, Adampur in Haryana, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in Odisha.
    7:51 AM, 3 Nov
    BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi exercised his franchise for the by poll in the Adampur seat of Haryana
    7:51 AM, 3 Nov
    The election in Dhamngar, Odisha is a direct contest between the BJD, Congress and BJP.
    7:50 AM, 3 Nov
    In the Gold Gokarnath by-election in Uttar Pradesh the BJP is expected to defeat the SP.
    7:49 AM, 3 Nov
    BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi casts his vote for Assembly by-elections in Haryana's Adampur Assembly Constituency
    7:49 AM, 3 Nov
    Voting for Assembly by-elections in seven vacant seats across six states begins.
    7:46 AM, 3 Nov
    The saffron party is seeking to retain Gola Gorakhnath seat in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in BJD-ruled Odisha, banking on sympathy votes as it has fielded the sons of sitting MLAs whose death necessitated the bypolls.

    X