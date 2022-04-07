Watch: Air India's second flight carrying 250 Indians from Ukraine lands in Delhi; 3rd takes off from Budapest

Bi-weekly Air India flights between Delhi-Moscow cancelled

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 07: Air India cancelled its bi-weekly flight from Delhi to Moscow after it was unable to secure insurance coverage due to a heightened threat perception owing to the war in Ukraine.

This comes in the backdrop of the Russian Embassy on Wednesday reporting that the Indian flag carrier which is now controlled by the Tata Group stopping sale of tickets the Delhi-Moscow route.

The Russian embassy said in a statement on its Telegram channel, according to state-run news agency TASS said, "dear fellow citizens. We draw your attention that the Indian airline Air India has stopped selling tickets on the Delhi-Moscow-Delhi route, the prospects for resuming flights of this airline to Russia are uncertain at the moment.

According to Air India office, passengers are entitled to the full refund for the cancelled flights,"

The Russian embassy however said that it was still possible to fly to Moscow from Delhi using the transit route through Tashkent, Istanbul, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Thursday, April 7, 2022, 13:00 [IST]