Bhupendra Patel to replace Vijay Rupani as chief minister of Gujarat

    New Delhi, Sep 12: Bhartiya Janata Party on Sunday picked Bhupendra Patel as the next Gujarat's Chief Minister, replacing Vijay Rupani.

    Bhupendra Patel

    Bhupendra Patel became the MLA for the Ghatlodiya constituency after winning the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, running against Shashikant Patel of the Indian National Congress.

    He won by a record margin of 117,000 voters, the largest for any constituency in Gujarat for the BJP in this election.

    Patel, along with the council of ministers, expected to be sworn in on September 13. The appontment is crucial as Gujarat, home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing elections next year.

