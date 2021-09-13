For Quick Alerts
Bhupendra Patel swearing-in LIVE updates: Ghatlodia MLA to take oath as 17th Gujarat CM at 2.20 pm today
India
Gandhinagar, Sep 13: First-term MLA Bhupendra Patel will be the new chief minister of Gujarat. Patel (59) was unanimously elected BJP legislative party leader on Sunday. He will be sworn in as the chief minister at 2.20 pm on Monday, BJP sources said.
The proposal to elect him the legislative party leader was moved by CM Vijay Rupani, whose resignation on Saturday, 15 months ahead of the state Assembly polls, surprised many political observers.
Fondly called 'Dada'
Fondly called 'Dada' by many (Rupani is called 'Bhai'), Patel is considered close to former Gujarat chief minister and present Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. His Assembly constituency is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat represented by Union minister Amit Shah.
Who is Bhupendra Patel?
A soft-spoken leader, Patel has had a meteoric rise in state politics, starting at the municipality level. He contested his maiden Assembly election in 2017 and won Ghatlodia constituency in Ahmedabad by over 1.17 lakh votes, the highest victory margin in the state during that election.