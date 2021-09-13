YouTube
    Bhupendra Patel swearing-in LIVE updates: Ghatlodia MLA to take oath as 17th Gujarat CM at 2.20 pm today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Gandhinagar, Sep 13: First-term MLA Bhupendra Patel will be the new chief minister of Gujarat. Patel (59) was unanimously elected BJP legislative party leader on Sunday. He will be sworn in as the chief minister at 2.20 pm on Monday, BJP sources said.

    The proposal to elect him the legislative party leader was moved by CM Vijay Rupani, whose resignation on Saturday, 15 months ahead of the state Assembly polls, surprised many political observers.

    BJP leader Bhupendra Patel
    BJP leader Bhupendra Patel .PTI Photo

    11:12 AM, 13 Sep
    Assembly elections in Modi's home state are due in December 2022.
    11:12 AM, 13 Sep
    Bhupendra Patel belongs to the influential Patidar community, while Rupani, who resigned Saturday belongs to the Jain community.
    10:38 AM, 13 Sep
    Patel thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and BJP president J P Nadda
    Talking to the media after his election as the legislative party leader, Patel thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah and BJP president J P Nadda for placing their trust in him.
    10:38 AM, 13 Sep
    Patel holds a diploma in civil engineering, always has a smiling face and is well-connected to the grassroots, a party worker said.
    10:37 AM, 13 Sep
    Fondly called 'Dada'
    Fondly called 'Dada' by many (Rupani is called 'Bhai'), Patel is considered close to former Gujarat chief minister and present Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. His Assembly constituency is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat represented by Union minister Amit Shah.
    10:37 AM, 13 Sep
    Who is Bhupendra Patel?
    A soft-spoken leader, Patel has had a meteoric rise in state politics, starting at the municipality level. He contested his maiden Assembly election in 2017 and won Ghatlodia constituency in Ahmedabad by over 1.17 lakh votes, the highest victory margin in the state during that election.
    10:37 AM, 13 Sep
    Patel's name was not in the long list of probables being discussed in state political circles and he emerged as the dark horse, a political observer said.
    10:36 AM, 13 Sep
    Patel will take the oath today and other ministers will be inducted later
    10:36 AM, 13 Sep
    Patel, accompanied by senior BJP leaders, met Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan. Patel presented a letter to form the government, which was accepted by the governor, the sources said.
    10:33 AM, 13 Sep
    Patel has never held a ministerial post, just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was never a minister when he became Gujarat CM 20 years ago. Modi was sworn in as CM on October 7, 2001, and became an MLA on February 24, 2002, by winning the Rajkot seat bypoll.

