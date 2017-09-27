BHU violence: Probe suggests role of anti-social elements, says Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), September 27: The recent incidents in the Banaras Hindu University smacked of a "conspiracy" as prima facie reports suggest the role of anti-social elements, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police in BHU where a protest on Saturday night against an alleged eve- teasing incident turned violent.

An inquiry has been ordered into the violence on the campus. The chief minister told reporters that those involved in spreading anarchy on the campus will not be spared at any cost.

"Prima facie investigation suggests it is a conspiracy by anti-social elements," he said. The chief minister said the proctorial board of the university should have taken timely measures to ensure that the trouble did not escalate.

He suggested better communication between students and vice chancellors of central universities to prevent such incidents. On alleged baton-charge on journalists, he said action will be taken immediately after getting the final report.

Hitting back at opposition parties, he said the law and order situation in the state has improved even though his political opponents were spreading canard against the government.

The violence on the campus had erupted after some students protesting against the incident wanted to meet the varsity's vice-chancellor at his residence.

PTI