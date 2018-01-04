Bhima Koregaon violence: Protests spread to Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat

Agitation over Bhima Koregaon violence has spread to Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on Thursday. A bus driver was injured and twelve buses vandalised at Pushpak Bus Stand in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur during bandh over Bhima Koregaon violence. The injured driver has been admitted to the district hospital.

In Gujarat, traffic was affected after agitators blocked Madhuram by-pass road in Junagarh. Buses in Junagarh were shifted from depots to a division workshop in order to prevent damage.

Also, protestors blocked Rajkot-Somnath National Highway near Junagarh.

Over 200 buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation were damaged in attacks by protesters across the state during Maharashtra bandh, MSRTC officials told PTI. The Mumbai Police registered 16 FIRs and detained over 300 people in connection with protests by Dalit groups during the day-long bandh on Wednesday against the Bhima Koregaon caste clashes, while Internet services were suspended in Kolhapur following tension in the district.

OneIndia News